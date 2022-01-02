Although the focus in Nigeria had been on the growing insecurity, characterized by attacks by terrorists and bandits, the country was however not spared by some disasters, which in some cases compounded the security challenges, making the situation even costlier.

Below are some of the major natural disasters of 2021 that took its toll on the country:

Lagos State

Lagos, as a fast growing city with a large population and never-ceasing intense economic activities, is prone to disasters. It was not spared of natural disasters that happened in the country in 2021.

Available statistics from Lagos State government showed that it responded to 822 emergencies and disasters within the first six months of the year, reflecting a 60 per cent increase compared to 2020.

The state started recording disasters from Thursday January 7, 2021 when a tanker said to have been conveying 40,000 liters of petrol reportedly exploded at Toyota Bus Stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Barely two months later, another tanker fell on the road thereby causing traffic gridlock in the axis, just as the road structures were badly affected. It was advised that integrity tests be carried out on the pillar of the bridge linking the Airport from Apapa – Oshodi way.

On February 15, 2021, property and goods worth millions of naira, including cartons of batteries, candles, hand sanitisers, nails, face masks and others were burnt at the Iddo Terminal of the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

The fire incident, which started on a Sunday, was said to be a result of power surge following the restoration of electricity.

In the year under review, the major disaster that shook the state include the collapse of the 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi killing 45 people, including Femi Osibona, the developer and his friend, Wale Bob-Oseni who was to travel later that day to the United States where he lived.

Bob-Oseni had joyfully honoured the invitation of his friend to visit the edifice he was building at Ikoyi but ended up being buried in the rubble.

It was gathered that over 60 persons had gathered on that day, and 45 of them, made up of people of different backgrounds and social classes, died. They were buried under the rubble for days.

In the tragic incident, 15 people were rescued, while several others came out of their own with varying degrees of injury.

On November 16, another tragedy struck at Papa Ajao in Mushin Local Council of Lagos State, following an explosion of industrial gas cylinders that killed five people.

Those confirmed dead included three male adults, a woman and a male teenager. Eye witnesses said the incident occurred when the cylinders stocked at No 33, 35, Ojekunle Street in Papa Ajao area of Mushin were being refilled from a cylinder when it ignited fire from a woman frying buns close to the cylinders.

Four of the victims died on the spot, while the teenager who was pulled out of the scene died on the way to the hospital.

The explosion also affected three houses opposite the scene, which Lagos State Emergency Management Agency officials said would undergo integrity tests to determine their fitness for habitation.

Kwara State

In Kwara State, properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the fire incident that occurred on December 14,2021 razing a building, hosting seven flats in Amoyo, Ifelodun local government area of the state.

The fire disaster, caused by an electrical spark, consumed all the properties in the seven flats.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said the incident occurred at Gaa Duroyi Akewusola, Amoyo area at about 7.29 pm on that fateful day.

“The affected building comprises seven flats and all were completely burnt by the blazing inferno. Rumour had it that the cause of the fire was an electric power surge,” he added.

Adekunle explained that the firefighters could not salvage the situation as they got the information about the fire outbreak very late.

Delta State

Tragedy struck in Delta State on Friday January 22, 2021 when a gas plant exploded in Agbor, Delta State and left many people dead, with six persons sustaining varying degrees of burns.

The explosion, it was gathered, erupted from Osadebe Gas Plant along the Benin-Asaba expressway, close to Eye Clinic Agbor, in the state.

The surviving patients were referred to a specialised centre for the treatment of burns at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) for further treatment because of the high degree of burns they sustained.

A source said several houses close to the gas plant were reduced to ashes. “It was an unfortunate fire incident involving a gas station where the tanker was trying to discharge gas”.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the next day confirmed that four persons died and about 11 hospitalised from burns.

Rivers State

Rivers State was also not spared of disasters in 2021, as fire outbreaks led to the loss of no fewer than 30 lives and property worth billions of naira.

Some of the major fire incidents that occurred within the period include the incident that occurred on September 28, 2021, involving a petroleum tanker at Omerelu community in Ikwerre local government area of the state, killing two people while three cars and several buildings were burnt.

It was gathered that the tanker, believed to be conveying illegally bunkered petroleum products, exploded when the driver lost control while trying to avoid a checkpoint mounted by operatives of the Petroleum taskforce along the Port Harcourt-Owerri Road.

Also, on October 13, 2021, an explosion occurred at illegal petroleum products’ refining site located at Rumuekpe in Emohua local government area killing 25 people.

Although there were no casualties, the fire, which was suspected to have been triggered by an electrical fault in one of the affected shops, led to the loss of goods and property worth millions of naira.

Less than two weeks after the incident, on October 24, 2021, where more than 10 shops were razed by fire around Chinda area of Rumueme community in Port Harcourt metropolis, another explosion occurred at Chokocho in Etche local government area on October 28, 2021 without any casualty.

On November 20, 2021, another explosion occurred in the D/Line area of Port Harcourt metropolis, leading to loss of property worth millions of naira.

The incident occurred in a company premises that was no longer in operation, which was converted by illegal bunkerers as storage for illegally refined petroleum products.

Two buildings, including the Port Harcourt office of the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) and a new generation Church, were destroyed by the raging fire.

Other properties destroyed include a 14-seater bus, truck and a diesel tanker, as well as s 500 KVA Cart generator, two chillers, 7.5 horse power chillers, fire extinguishers, and compressors.

On November 22, 2021, four people, mostly children, were killed in yet another explosion linked to illegally refined petroleum products occurred at the Bonny/Bille jetty, leading to the destruction of no fewer than seven passenger boats.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred on one of the boats laden with drums of petroleum products, and the fire spread to other boats and properties around the vicinity.

Niger State

In Niger State, the year under review witnessed some disasters mostly, Auto crash, Tanker explosion and boat mishaps.

In the year under review no fewer than 20 people were confirmed killed in three tanker explosions in Niger state.

In Enagi along Bida/ Mokwa road, three people were confirmed dead while nine died in Kutigi in another incident. The other Tanker explosion happened along Lambata and Suleja road.

Abia State

During the year, there were four major building collapses in the state which occurred in the state capital, Umuahia, and Aba, the commercial city. The incidents led to three deaths, with many others injured.

Two of the incidents which raised eyebrows involved a two-storey building still under construction at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, and High Court 4, Aba.

Similarly, the state recorded fire incidents at government facilities, including police stations, Independent National Electoral Commission offices, markets, and private property, leading to loss of lives and property.

Anambra State

Anambra had its own share of the disasters that occurred in the country last year. At least nine persons lost their lives in two separate petrol tanker explosions in the state.

Also, not less than 24 persons were trapped and properties valued at several millions of naira, including adjourning buildings and personal belongings of the residents, were destroyed in two separate building collapses recorded in the state within the year.

The petrol tanker explosions included the one which occurred on December 13 when two petrol stations located around the Boromeo area, along the Enugu-Onisha Expressway, were gutted by fire.

About seven people were reported to have lost their lives while several buildings, including a mechanic workshop, seven vehicles and shops, were also affected.

It was gathered that a petrol truck unloading petroleum products in one of the stations suddenly exploded and went into flames, setting the entire station on fire with the fire spreading to the adjoining petrol station.

Earlier on August 16, a stationary petrol tanker laden with petroleum product at the International Building Material Market, Ogidi area of Idemili-North local government, exploded and went into flames after a driver of a heavy duty truck lost control of the lorry and rammed it on the petrol tanker.

About two persons were reported to have lost their lives, 14 luxurious buses, shops, and other buildings around the area destroyed by the inferno.

Similarly, while 20 persons were trapped when a two-storey building under construction collapsed in Amikwo area of Awka the state capital on July 7, about four others persons had themselves trapped in another two-storey building also under construction which collapsed in faraway Oko community, country home of the late Second Republic vice president, Alex Ekwueme, in Orumba North local government area.

Bauchi State

Natural disasters resulting from flooding recorded in all the 20 local governments of Bauchi State in 2021 killed at least 20 people and destroyed property worth over N1 billion.

The coordinator Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Abubakar Umar Gabarin, said 37 persons sustained varying degrees of injury at different scenes of floods in the state.

“We recorded 37 people injured. Forty-seven culverts were washed away by the flood, while 27 bridges collapsed, 6000 farmlands submerged with over 2,000 families affected and over N1billion property lost,” said.

Gabarin added that while 6,000 farmlands were submerged, 47 culverts were washed away, with 27 bridges collapsing.

On February 12, 2021, there was a fire outbreak at the famous Bababa Plaza, the largest shopping mall within the city of Bauchi, destroying property worth over N50 million and burning more than 90 shops.

Benue State

In Benue State, goods worth millions of Naira were razed in an early morning fire at the Otukpo Main Market in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Over 100 shops were gutted by the inferno destroying goods worth over N50 million.