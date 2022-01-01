The entertainment industry has been the most hit sector since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019. Inspite of this,the industry has gradually come back to life especially with the gradual lifting of restrictions, that kept the industry flying under the radar.

As the year 2022 begins,the new year will bring with it various entertainment events to look out for,and we have listed some of the most anticipated major events coming up in 2022.

The January 1st Concert

2022 will start off with a highly entertaining and humorous event, fun lovers won’t want to miss.

The Alibaba January 1st Concert, a show orchestrated by the legendary comedian Alibaba, will be held for the 7th year running today,at the Eko Hotels Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed the ‘Gratitude Edition’, the concert will be dedicated to doctors and healthcare workers who were on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic, as well as in honor of the many thousands who lost their lives.

The January 1st Concert is known to be the unofficial kick-off of each year as it is held on New Year’s day and the upcoming edition will feature performances by an array of A-list Nigerian stars.

64th GRAMMY Awards

The 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show, officially known as the 64th GRAMMY Awards, will be one event to look out for in 2022, as Nigerian music stars, Femi Kuti, his son Made,Wizkid, Tems and Burna Boy,have all been nominated for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

Best Global Music Album nominations went to Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos (Deluxe)” and Femi Kuti and Made Kuti‘s “Legacy” while Best Global Music Performance went to Wizkid again for “Essence” with Tems, Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo on “Do Yourself“, and Femi Kuti’s “Pà Pá Pà.”

Highly rated South African comedian Trevor Noah who hosted the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, will return as host of the 64th annual telecast on Jan. 31, 2022.

Nigerian Idol Season 7

The Nigerian Idol by Africa Magic Tv is the biggest music talent show in Africa and its 7th season is projected to be outstanding.

The competition is held every year in Nigeria and winners of the competition are rewarded with amazing cash prizes, endorsement deals and so on.

Since inception, this music competition has seen many young music stars with amazing talents come to limelight including Nigeria’s amazing Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.Nigerian Idol season 7 will begin in February 2022

Easter Family Funfair

This Easter fair is an annual event consisting of dance, sideshows, and other amusements has being put together for the idea of creating a friendly atmosphere where families, individuals and groups can relax, unwind and bond with their loved ones.

Enugu hosted the 2019 edition while the past edition was held in Lagos, on April 2021. The upcoming edition, in all likelihood will hold on Sunday, 17th April 2022,at a yet to be announced venue.The event is presented to celebrate the Easter with loads of fun and excitement.

Nigerian Entertainment Conference

Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) is proudly organised by the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NEC). The last edition took place in Lagos,in April, 2021 and the next will hold by April 2022.

The event will focus on how the creative industry can study, understand and access opportunities in emerging market segments, how to exploit the tools, trends and possibilities that technology provides, and how to build a totally new world of impact, locally and globally.

It will feature seasoned and renowned speakers such as artists, comedians and more from the entertainment industry.

Big Brother Naija Season 7

The highly rated reality show Big Brother Naija,is one event in the entertainment calendar many Nigerians, young and old look forward to. In 2022, the reality show will hold it’s 7th season and fans of the show will be looking forward to see the intrigues,romance,and drama that usually happens among contestants of the show.

The Headies Award

The Headies is an annual music awards show established in 2006 by Hip Hop World Magazine to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists.This is one event that musicians and lovers of Nigerian music will be eagerly awaiting.

The Africa Movie Academy Awards

The Africa Movie Academy Awards, popularly known as AMAA and The AMA Awards, are presented annually to recognize excellence among professionals working in, or non-African professionals who have contributed to, the African film industry. It was founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and is run through the Africa Film Academy.

The award presentation is attended by numerous media representatives, celebrities, politicians, journalists, actresses The AMA Awards are widely considered to be Africa’s most important film event and the most prestigious film award in Africa.

AFRIMA Awards

All Africa Music Awards (also referred to as AFRIMA) is an annual awards event. The awards event was established by the International Committee AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent while promoting the African cultural heritage. This event usually comes at the end of every year and it is one that entertainers will be looking forward to in 2022.