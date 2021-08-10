The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has embarked on a major reshuffle of senior management positions, in what it described as a bid to strengthen and reposition the national oil company towards attaining global excellence and profitability.

In a statement Monday night, the management of the corporation announced the promotion and redeployment of some staff to fill key vacant positions, including Mr. Billy Okoye, who has now been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures & Business Development.

The statement signed by the outgoing Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, of the corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that Mrs. Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum, has been promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

It noted that until their new appointments, Okoye and Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division in the corporation, respectively.

In addition, a former Chief Operating Officer, Business and Ventures Development, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, becomes the Group Executive Director, Downstream, while a former Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed, becomes the Group Executive Director, Gas and Power.

Other chief operating officer positions in the corporation have now been re-designated as Group Executive Directors (GEDs), in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), preparatory to the new status of the corporation as a limited liability company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the NNPC stated.

The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Mr. Yusuf Usman, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, while Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, will take over from Obateru as the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation.

Muhammad is likely to now exit the office of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, where he was Special Adviser on Media before now.

Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mr Mele Kyari, commenting on the new arrangement, said the appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.