Niger State governor and chairman, North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello has re-echoed his support for state police. The governor stated this in an interview with journalists in Kaduna.

Governor Sani Bello emphasised that establishing state police is becoming more necessary, going by the growing population and the total number of police personnel in the country.

He said the issue of insecurity in the country is making it obvious, that the number of police personnel need to be increased and also have the states more involved in the security architecture.

“Looking at the increase in population and the number of police we have in the country, it has become very clear that with time, we must beef up the number of security agents and we must get the states more involved in the security architecture,” he said.

The governor said despite the fact that most of the states affected with insecurity have vigilante groups, that he said was not enough to put insecurity in check.

“I know most of the affected states have organised vigilante system, but that is not enough. We need conventional, well trained security agents to address some of these problems,” he stated.