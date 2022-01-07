Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured of his administration’s unwavering commitment to the growth of Fan Milk Danone while also supporting businesses, creating the right environment and providing adequate infrastructure and security in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Ibadan as Fan Milk Plc, makers of ice cream brands including Fan Ice and Go Slo unveiled its new frozen dairy product, the governor who represented by his chief of staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, said, “Ibadan city has been home to Fan Milk Plc since the 1960s when it was only a recombination plant, a distribution centre and less than 30 employees.

“It has now developed into an international brand impacting the Nigerian population and other countries on the continent as part of the Danone Company… We assure Fan Milk Danone of our unwavering commitment to its business growth”

The event marked the 60th anniversary of Fan Milk’s operations in Nigeria.

The managing director of Fan Milk Danone Nigeria, Ferdinand Mouko, said, “The company was established in 1961 and is happy with the scale of our reach and business – 800 employees, 10 distribution centres and over 20,000 agents and vendors combined. With this new infrastructure, we can bolster our manufacturing capacity while contributing to employment opportunities and wealth creation for the people in Oyo State and Nigeria at large. We are committed to growing with Oyo State, as we collaborate with the state government.”

He thanked Governor Makinde for his continued support and encouragement which allowed the growth of the company in the state.

Also reiterating the importance of the Nigerian market to Danone and the company’s commitment to investing in Nigeria, Mr. Domenico Albanese, Danone’s vice president of operations in Africa, Middle East, and Asia, said the project cost 8 million Euros to accomplish, accounting for 50 per cent of the company’s capex for Africa in 2021.

“This investment will be bolstered by the construction of a new yoghurt line expected to open by June 2022 and a recently commissioned water treatment facility to support four neighbouring educational institutions – Eleyele High School, School of Hygiene, School of Nursing, and the School of Health technology,” he said.

