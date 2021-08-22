Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured that his administration would expand the state’s Youth Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Project (YEAP) to give room for the training of 10,000 youths by the CSS Integrated Farms Limited, Gora, Nasarawa State.

The governor who made this disclosure while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the first batch of 300 trainees held at the International Skills Acquisition Centre (ISAC), Gora, said his administration would give priority attention to youth empowerment to lift more people out of poverty.

He said his administration had embarked on the training in order to lift youths from poverty into prosperity, stating that the government was determined to empower youths so that they could empower others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said the state would empower only 1,000 youths through the scheme.

He noted that following the richness of the programme and its capacity to turn the economy into a multi-billion naira economy through agribusiness graduates, government would now go ahead to train 10,000 youths in agribusiness.

The first batch of trainees was trained by about 15 lecturers and professors across the fields of leadership in agribusiness, irrigation farming, Information/ Communications Technology application in agribusiness, fishery farming and management, hydroponics farming, cassava and rice value chain and poultry farming, among others.

The governor was given an award of recognition by the chairman, CSS Integrated Farms, Professor John Kennedy Opara, who commended him for being very passionate about his people.

He encouraged the trainees to return to Oyo State and make a difference, noting that to make the governor and the people of the state proud, they must return with the drive to achieve increased yields in different areas.

Earlier, the YEAP Coordinator and Director-General of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr. Debo Akande, said the training was a great opportunity for youths to make a difference.

He maintained that the Makinde administration had sown a seed of greatness for the state, commending the governor for the decision to increase the number of trainees in the project.

Two of the trainees, Ojekunle Edward Oluwasogo and Ogundiran Omosalewa, commended Makinde for the opportunity provided to the youths, promising to return to the state to make immediate impact.