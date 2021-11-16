Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has justified the ranking of the state as seventh in the states’ Internally Generated Revenue Index by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the first two quarters of 2021, saying the development was as a result of hard work.

This is as Governor Makinde sacked some local government functionaries in the state over alleged irregularities and withdrew the appointment of secretaries, supervisory councilors, special assistants and others across the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas.

Apparently reacting to the recent revenue index, the governor noted that the leap in IGR was the manifestation of his administration’s pragmatic approach to governance since May 2019.

The governor, who provided insights into the IGR leap, said that the administration’s commitment to turning Oyo State into an economic and investment hub, as well as the bold initiatives taken by the governor to encourage the ease of doing business, transform the agriculture and infrastructure sector, and ensure adequate security, were the pillars behind the state’s leap on the IGR index.

According to him, his administration would not relent in its determination to expand the economy of the state and improve its finances.

Makinde maintained that his government would continue to be bullish in its approach to expanding the state’s economy, adding that this is in line with his commitment in the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State, 2019-2023.

The National Bureau of Statistics had recently published its 2021 half-year report of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Nigerian States, stating that Lagos State topped the chart with N267.23bn IGR, followed by FCT with N69, 072,879,664.43 and Rivers state with N57,324,672,372.42.

Oyo State with N25, 191,713,455.75 was in 7th position, while Yobe State with N4, 031,033,046.55 was at the bottom of the table.