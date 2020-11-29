Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday commissioned a 100KWP Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid project done under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement by the Rural Electrification Agency ((REA) in Budo-Are Community, Itesiwajo LGA of Oyo State.

In his remark during the event which had a jubilating crowd of the residents in attendance, the Governor who was represented by the State Commissioner for Energy and Community Development, Hon. Temilolu Ashamu, said the current administration in the State was not only happy over the completion of the project, but also that the federal government’s energy development agenda aligns with the state government’s energy plan for the people of Oyo State.

He said in its determination to ensure that no community in the state is left behind, especially as it concerns power, the current administration in the state had created a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and have selected 23 communities to empower with the solar project in parnership with REA and private developers.

“Appreciating the federal government, REA, and the project developer for being partners in progress regarding the project, he said “We are expecting that with private developers we will have 30 mini-grids in Oyo in the next 12 months.”

Earlier in his remark, the managing director/CEO, REA, Ahmad Sahilijo Ahmad, thanked the state government for the encouragement given REA and the development partner while the project lasted.

He urged the people to utilise the opportunity presented to them to enhance their livelyhood, adding that the community now has the advantage of attracting investment from far and near.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a resident of the area, Pastor Anayo Eze said “It is a thing of great joy to the entire community to have God answering the earnest prayer to have electricity.

According to Eze, since the solar project was energised months ago, many business opportunities had come and many of the residents are into various types of businesses, especially at the micro, small and medium scale levels.

“As you can see, there is light now, quality light that can power almost almost all home appliances, and it is 24 hours. It is even attracting people from neighbouring communities to this place now. I think we should grateful to the government,” he said.

This is coming a day after another 100KWP Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid by REA was commissioned in Olooji community in Ijebu-East LGA of Ogun State.

Commissioning the project, built under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Oludotun Taiwo, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the government and people of the state to President Muhammadu Buhari, REA and the private developer.

He said the state government was prepared to collaborate with the federal government and private developers in executing energy projects in the state which according to him is also prioritised by his government.