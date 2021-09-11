Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has commiserated with families of a 28 year old boy, Abiodun Adeleke, who died in a recent flood at Onilu-Moniya.

Adeleke, a resident of Onilu-Moniya, lost his life on Thursday during the heavy downpour while helping some bike riders to cross the Asanmajana River. He was swept by the torrent.

Makinde expressed his sympathy when he visited the Onilu Central Landlord Association over the recent flood recorded in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, OYSROMA, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi Mudashiru, Makinde assured the residents and people of the area that government’s intervention would soon be felt in the area.

“We are deeply sorry for your loss and trauma occasioned by the demise of your son, Abiodun Adeleke, while trying to help some residents of the area to cross the Asanmajana River last night. May almighty God continue to uphold and protect the family he left behind.”

Makinde appealed to the residents and people of Onilu -Moniya and Akinyele Local Government to be patient saying long awaited intervention would soon be felt in the area.

In his address, the Chairman, Onilu Central Landlord Association, Mr. Bukola Akintola, thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for his quick response and visit to the area.

While noting that many government officials have visited the area in the past without any positive impact, he also expressed optimism that Governor Seyi Makinde would fulfill his promise to residents of the area.