Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday received 85 students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), who are indigenes of the state, evacuated from the troubled Plateau State.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Segun Ogunwuyi, assured the students that the state government would always do everything within its capacity to protect the lives and properties of its indigenes and residents.

The governor had, at the weekend, ordered the evacuation of the students of Oyo State origin, having deployed his special assistant on students affairs Victor Olojede to Jos to handle the evacuation process.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement yesterday indicated that the chief of staff reassured the evacuees, on behalf of the governor, that the state would always be proactive in protecting the lives of its indigenes and residents, irrespective of their places of residence or locations.

The evacuees were ferried into the governor’s office, secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, in two buses owned by the Oyo State Pacesetter Transport Company.

The elated students expressed joy and appreciation to the governor for bringing them out of the troubled zone.

While addressing the students, the governor said that the whole process evidently proved that his administration is quite committed to the wellbeing of Oyo State indigenes.

In his remarks, Olojede, who led the contingent to Oyo State, commended Governor Makinde for providing all that were needed in accomplishing the task.

The leader of the evacuees who is also the president, National Oduduwa Students Association, UNIJOS chapter, Kolawole Paul, described Governor Seyi Makinde as an exceptional leader whom he said will never subject his people to any form of hardship.