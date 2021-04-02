BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) for deciding to go ahead with the Southwest zonal congress.

LEADERSHIP reports that the congress has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, Governor Makinde praised the NWC for their decision, stating that he was glad that the NWC “bowed to superior reasoning regarding the congress.”

He, however, warned the NWC against allowing divisive elements within the party to “unduly influence party decisions on the national level.”

The governor added that “any attempt to shift the date of the PDP National Congress from April 10 is a signal to party loyalists that the hierarchy has been compromised,” an action which he said would lead to “dire consequences.”

He said: “However, it has come to my notice that some divisive elements within the party are trying to unduly influence party decisions on the national level. It is shameful that while the peace and reconciliation committee is going about trying to bring the party together, some people are determined to factionalise it.

“The NWC must not reward these individuals who are working against the party’s overall interests. I must warn that any attempt to shift the Southwest Congress’s date from April 10 is a signal that the hierarchy has been compromised. Such an action would have dire consequences.

“For one thing, we will be forced to take all necessary measures to take back our party.”

Makinde restated that the PDP was the best alternative for Nigerians even as he called on party members to expend their energies in positioning the party while gearing up for leadership at the national level.

“We must show Nigerians that we are the real deal. The NWC should rise to its responsibilities and prevail on the person or persons acting as clogs in the wheel of the party’s progress. Remember, the PDP is greater than any individual,” the governor added.