Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde will on March 11, inaugurate the new Olubadan of Ibadan land, Dr. Lekan Balogun.

Balogun, whose appointment as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, was approved by the governor would be crowned on March 11, 2022.

In a letter confirming this development, which was made to newsmen on Tuesday, Makinde has approved the said date as the installation ceremony of the new Olubadan.

It would be recalled that the Governor approved the appointment of the monarch after the position became vacant on Sunday 2nd January this year.

The approval follows a recommendation made by the Olubadan-in-Council and which was communicated to the governor recently.

Before now, the Ibadan chiefs have lamented the delay in the inauguration of the new Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, saying that they were anxiously waiting.

The chiefs under the auspices of the Association of Mogajis of Ibadanland who were at new Olubadan’s residence to felicitate on his emergence had made some requests towards the growth, progress and development of Ibadanland.

In the letters presented to the new Olubadan and which were signed by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade (Coordinator), Mogaji Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori (President, Association of Mogajis of Ibadanland) and the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) President-General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, they noted Balogun possesses ability to make appropriate chieftaincy reformations that would turn around the fortunes of Ibadan.

The Mogajis informed the Olubadan designate and his Council members of their concern about youth restiveness in the metropolis culminating in pockets of the breach of the peace and for which they had in concert with other stakeholders founded Ibadan Compounds Peace and Security Initiatives.

They described the initiative as their responsive and dutiful responsibility to Ibadanland under the authority of Olubadan of Ibadanland, saying, “we show a serious commitment in ensuring unity among the people and sustain a peaceful and violent-free environment, most especially among our youths within the city of Ibadan.

“We are becoming weary as you all know that long expectations wearies the heart. Our expectation after our visit to the Governor’s Office last Thursday was that the issue of inauguration of our new monarch would be discussed yesterday (Monday), but, here we are, we don’t know what’s going on.

“Those among you that have the governor’s ears can whisper to him that Ibadans are waiting, the whole world is awaiting the new Olubadan and we his Council members are eagerly waiting for the big event,” they said.