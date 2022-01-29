An Oyo Central senatorial hopeful under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wale Ajani, has said that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is a presidential material for 2023 general election.

Ajani said Governor Makinde can match any candidate from the South in the forthcoming presidential election, adding that the governor’s academic and political pedigree was enough.

Ajani said this on Saturday in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He said Governor Makinde is one of the few governors who doesn’t have any case with the anti-graft agencies and has no criminal record.

He also described Governor Makinde as detribalised politician, youth-friendly and politically savvy.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is a presidential material for 2023.

He can match any APC candidate from the South in the general election.

“His records are straight; academic and age. He has no EFCC or any criminal record. He is a family man to the core. Detribalised, youth-friendly and savvy,” he said.

Ajani, who’s a former President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, also said that Governor Makinde’s track record in the state was a sign that he can turn around the Nigerian economy.

He said: “His track record in Òyó State is also a sign that he can turn around the Nigerian economy. His investment in sport is incomparable and peace and security is his Midas touch!

“He is also distributing dividends of democracy equitably,” Ajanj added.