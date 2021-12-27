A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide has described Governor Seyi Makinde as the architect of modern Oyo, whose ascension into office had positively changed the pacesetter state in all ramifications.

The lawmaker representing Ibadan Northwest/Southwest Federal Constituency, Oyo State. who is popularly known as “Odidi Omo” in a congratulatory message to felicitate Makinde on his 54th birthday, poured encomiums on him for his giant stride which had unequivocally culminated in attainment of unprecedented achievements in the state.

The Reps’ member who tagged Governor Makinde as God Sent Man (GSM) whose leadership experience and political exposures had orchestrated meaningful developments in all sectors, stressed that Makinde-led administration had completely changed the narratives and genuinely restored hopes and futures into lives of indigenes and general inhabitants across the length and breath of the state.

He said the state had regained its pride in being a pacesetter in all areas of human endeavours.

stressing that the Governor has strategically changed the narratives on areas of education, security, youths’ empowerment, infrastructures, sports and agriculture among others.

