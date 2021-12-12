Oyo State governor, Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, described the death of the Soun of Ogbomoso Land, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as a huge loss to the Ogbomoso kingdom, Oyo State and humanity in general.

The governor, who mourned the passing of the foremost traditional ruler, described him as a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development.

He expressed his condolences to the monarch’s immediate family, the people of Ogbomoso and the Oyo State Council of Obas.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that Oba Oyewumi used his wealth of experience to develop Ogbomosoland over the past decades.

He said that the monarch made lasting impact on his domain, while also leaving indelible marks on Oyo State and humanity.

He said: “I received the news of the passage unto glory of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland with shock.

“Though Kabiyesi lived up to the age 95, his death at this time is still a huge loss to the state and the traditional institution, because he has created a vacuum not only in Ogbomosoland but also in the entire state and the nation.

“In Kabiyesi, we had a quintessential monarch, who loved and worked for peace and development. In his years on the throne of his forebears, Oba Oyewumi made a lasting impact on Ogbomosoland and by extension Oyo State.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Oyo State, I hereby express our heart-felt condolences to the immediate family of the departed monarch and the people of Ogbomosoland.

“I also commiserate with the Oyo State Council Obas, which has lost a prominent member in Oba Oyewumi.

“It is my prayer that God grants Kabiyesi Aljanah Firdaus and also grant everyone the fortitude to bear this loss.”