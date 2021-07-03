Oyo State governor and Visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Emir of Katagum, Azare in Bauchi State, His Royal Highness, Umar Faruq Umar II, as the Chancellor of LAUTECH.

The Emir of Katagum, a first class monarch in Bauchi State, was crowned Emir on December 14, 2017, following the transition of his father, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Kabir Umar, CON.

A letter of appointment signed by Governor Makinde, which conveyed his appointment as the 5th Chancellor of LAUTECH, indicated that the University would be happy to benefit from his rich experience as an administrator, community leader and first-class monarch.

The Emir of Katagum, who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the Bayero University, Kano, served in various capacities in the State and Federal Civil Service.