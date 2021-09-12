Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) towards promoting the employment of youths and women in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his executive assistant on administration, Rev. Idowu Ogedengbe, said the state government considered the NDE as a critical partner towards creating opportunities for self-employment and employability of the teeming unemployed persons.

According to him, the state has worked with the NDE on some projects to provide increased opportunities for youth employment and social service delivery and to harmonise the implementation of social protection interventions in the country.

He said: “On behalf of the executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde (FNSE), we are glad to welcome the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, and his entourage to the Pacesetter State on the occasion of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Oyo State Government and NDE towards promoting the employment of our youths.

“The Oyo State government considers the NDE, the lead federal government-established agency for manpower development, as a critical partner towards creating opportunities for self-employment and employability of the teeming unemployed persons by means of appropriate skilling and training.

“Over the years, we have had the opportunity to work with the NDE on some projects, especially under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), a World Bank-assisted project.