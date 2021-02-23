BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday ordered reopening of the Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state any moment from today.

The decision was coming barely two weeks after the market was shut due to a clash between traders which led to the loss of lives and property.

Makinde while speaking during a meeting with the leaders of the two warring communities at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the decision to reopen the market was necessitated by the declining economic situation and the peculiarities associated with the state.

He added that he would reopen the market for the traders to continue with their commercial activities.

He said: “Considering the economic situation and the peculiarities we have with us, I have heard what you said, and we will immediately reopen the Shasha market. They will bring bulldozers to the market today.

“When my brother Governors visited Seriki Sasa palace, while we were working around, I realised that both the people I saw at Seriki’s place and those I met at Baale’s place were not happy because they have been deprived of doing their job.”