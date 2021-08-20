Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to design policies that will create an enabling environment for businesses to grow and be sustained.

The governor, who received the management and governing board of Dominican University, Ibadan, led by its pro-chancellor and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, at the Courtesy Room of the governor’s office, Secretariat, Ibadan, said following his administration’s efforts to upgrade the Ibadan Airport, more airline operators would commence operations in the airport soon.

Makinde said his administration would partner Dominican University to improve the educational system of Oyo State, assuring that the government will look into the demands of the University.

He said, “First, let me thank you for your support during my election. The Catholic community supported me 100 per cent and I know where the university is. I have had meetings and I believe it is the Teachers’ Institute that is located around that place. So, I have taken the road before and I am sure we need to do something and we will.”

Makinde, who maintained that his government would look into the institution’s request for a review of taxes imposed on it by the state’s Board of Internal Revenue, said the matter would be resolved in a win-win manner.

“We will look at the complaint and take care of it. And we will resolve it in a manner that you are not going to lose and the Oyo State government, also, will not lose.

“Yes, I am aware of the fact that you are a non-profit making organisation and, for you to have chosen Ibadan, Oyo State as the first place to establish a university on the continent of Africa, the least we can do is to give you the support,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Anthony Akinwale, commended the Makinde-led administration for making education and healthcare two of its topmost priorities, adding that with Governor Makinde at the helm of affairs, Oyo State is in good hands.