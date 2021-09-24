Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has presented ten commissioner nominees to Oyo State House of Assembly , returning five more commissioners whose appointments were terminated during his last cabinet reshuffle.

This was contained in a letter forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly by the governor for consideration and approval.

The governor listed 10 new commissioner nominees.

The five returning former Commissioners are Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrahim.

The names of the five new Commissioner designates forwarded by Governor Seyi Makinde to the House were Mr Abiodun Oni, Prof Misbau Babatunde, Mr Segun Olayiwola, Dr Bode Ladipo and Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola.

With this development, there are strong indications that the Oyo State House of Assembly would hold a special plenary session anytime to consider and approve the list of the Commissioner nominees.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State House of Assembly is presently on recess and will resume on the 12th of October, 2021.