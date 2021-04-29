ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has presented the sum of N50 million to the traders of Araromi Auto Spare Parts Market in Ibadan to cushion the effects of the inferno on the victims of the last fire incident that occurred at the market.

While presenting the cheque on behalf of the state governor, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal in his office said the support was in line with the governor’s promise to the victims of the inferno for their losses.

He stressed that the state government prioritized the welfare of its entire citizenry.

The commissioner, however, prayed for God’s intervention to put an end to such incidents in the state, charging people in the market and the State at large to be cautious of their handling of electric appliances.

Receiving the N50million cheque on behalf of the victims, the president, Ibadan Motor Parks Dealers’ Association, Mr. Moruf Ishola Olanrewaju appreciated Governor Makinde for fulfilling his promises to the people, adding that the intervention, which was to cushion the effect of the inferno on the affected traders, will get to them all.

In their separate remarks, chairman, Car Division, Araromi Spare Parts Market, Mr. Akeem Adebayo and the Secretary, Tyre Division, Mr. Rasheed Mustapha commended Governor Makinde for his continuous efforts in ensuring the people of the state enjoyed the dividend of democracy.