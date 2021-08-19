Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has assured that his administration will continue to deliver accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all indigenes and residents of the state.

Speaking at the flags-off distribution Of five million insecticide-treated nets across 33 LGs, he explained that his administration was committed to improving access to health care delivery by providing functional primary health care centres in each of the 351 electoral wards of the state.

Makinde, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Abdul-Mojeed Mogbonjubola, said that the distribution process of the nets would increase awareness of communities on the appropriate knowledge, attitude and skills in preventing malaria caused by mosquito bites.

The governor said the state will equally improve the health of mothers and children by reducing morbidity and mortality across communities.

He said: “I stand here today to flag off the distribution of five million insecticide-treated nets that will be distributed across all the 33 Local Government Areas of the State. My presence at this occasion underscores the importance this administration has for the health and well-being of the people of the state.

“Malaria is still a public health challenge in Nigeria and Oyo State. It seriously challenges the health care needs of women and children in our communities, especially at the grassroots.

“This net distribution process is expected to increase awareness of communities on the appropriate knowledge, attitude and skills in preventing malaria caused by mosquito bites.

This will further improve the health of mothers and children by reducing morbidity and mortality across communities.”

He assured that his administration will continue to provide accessible, affordable and qualitative healthcare for all, especially children and women, saying that “we cannot fold our arms and bury our heads in the sand without acknowledging the sheer magnitude of weak health systems has thrust on the public.

Earlier, the special adviser to the governor on health, Dr. Funmi Salami, said that the government embarked on an advocacy drive in the media through the airing of jingles for the populace to be aware of distribution periods and benefits of making use of insecticide treated mosquito nets in their households.