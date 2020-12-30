Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has raised the alarm over the influx of suspected terrorists into the South West region of the country.

The governor declared that terrorists were entering the geo-political zone of the country through Oke Ogun.

Makinde said terrorists and bandits from Mali and other countries in the West African region were entering through a border in Saki, one of the towns in the state.

He disclosed that the issue of banditry was one of the challenges his government was battling with, adding that the inauguration of the Amotekun Corps was yielding positive results.

Makinde noted that the Amotekun Corps had been able to flush out some bandits terrorising residents of the state.

He said, “So, it was really tasking. Of course, in our locality here, the issue of banditry is also another issue.

“For instance, Saki shares an international border and it is more of an international issue because we have bandits all the way from Mali that are trying to cross. Once they gain entrance into anywhere they can operate, they will stay there.

“When we inaugurated Amotekun, you gave us your support. When some bandits went to the bush at Kishi, we were able to flush them out with all the efforts of all of us here. So, we want to use this opportunity to say thank you to you all.”