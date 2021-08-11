Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the ongoing socio-economic transformation and infrastructural revolution in the state.

The governor while congratulating the Muslims on the Hijra 1443 A.H celebration, urged them to emulate patience, endurance virtues of Prophet Mohammed

He said: “On the part of this pacesetter government, I pledge that we shall continue to make life more meaningful to all the people of Oyo State through policies and programmes that are godly and humane.”

The governor urged the Muslims to relive the significance of the occasion and what Hijrah represents in the lives of Muslims.

“Let us recall that the Islamic year began with the migration of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) and his companions from Makkah to Medina in 622 CE after he was commanded by Allah to leave the city of Makkah, his hometown where he and his adherents were persecuted, victimized and oppressed, for Medina.

“Their only sin as alleged by the idolators of Makkah at that time was their firm belief in the supremacy and oneness of Allah and their rejection of the worship of any deity other than Allah.

“Without the endurance and patience demonstrated by Prophet Mohammed (SAW), only Allah (SWT) knows what would have been the place of the Prophet today.

“So, the essence of that historic endeavour is to enable Muslims know that after every period of difficulty comes relief and happiness.

“Therefore, as we begin a new Islamic calendar, I admonish my Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to demonstrate the virtues of patience, endurance and strong belief in Allah (SWT) and to continue to make supplications for our great State and Nigeria, that Allah (SWT) may give us relief after all the challenges we are faced with,” Makinde said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.