Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has restated his promise to run a participatory government that would accommodate the interests of all religious groups in the state.

The governor who stated this yesterday when he delivered a keynote address at the 8th annual Omi tuntun Ramadan lecture held at the Government House Arcade, Agodi, Ibadan, declared that nobody could divide Oyo State people along religious lines.

Makinde also denied insinuations that his administration had been unfair to the Muslim community in Ogbomoso zone.

The governor maintained that the people of Oyo State had grown and evolved through a family system that easily blended Muslims with Christians in harmonious coexistence.

Makinde who pledged to continually uphold a religiously unbiased in the state, recalled that the day the first edition of the Ramadan lecture was held, the current state under ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja also turned the sod on the Circular Road, but lamented that nine years after, the 110km road remained uncompleted.

“One expects that even the 32km should have been completed, they did not even do 3km including the bridges before we came into office. But we thank God today that Kabiyesi is with us, not even as high chief but as Olubadan of Ibadanland. Very soon, I am sure we will invite the Olubadan when the road is ready for commissioning,” he said.

He also promised to provide a conducive atmosphere that would ensure that the masses and politicians cohabit peacefully.

“There are two things I must address so that it won’t look as if we are shying away from those issues. One of them is the issue of appointments. Some critics said we sidelined Muslims in Ogbomoso. But I want to say that as things stand in Oyo State of today, I am sure that there is nothing that can divide us as far as religion is concerned.

If some people think they can achieve division, it is not possible,’’ he said.