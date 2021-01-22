BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Following the rumoured seven-day ultimatum given to the Fulani living in Oyo State to relocate due to security challenges, Governor Seyi Makinde has kicked against the move, saying the eviction order is illegal and contravenes the nation’s constitution.

He called on individuals and groups planning to take actions that could lead to the forcible removal of anyone from the state to desist from them.

The governor warned that any person who failed to abide by the directive would face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor further directed all local government and local council development area chairpersons to work with the traditional rulers and the officers of the security agencies to ensure that peace was maintained in all parts of the state.

Apparently reacting to the alleged ultimatum given to the Fulani’s in the state by a popular Oke Ogun resident, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), Makinde said no one has the right to ask anyone else to leave any part of the country, promising to uphold the provisions of the constitution he swore to in the interest of the entire people of the state.

According to him, the common enemy of the people is not the Hausa- or Fulani, who is looking for pasture for his flock nor the farmer who just wants to grow food to sell in the market or to feed his family.