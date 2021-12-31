Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on individuals, corporate organisations, philanthropists, public spirited groups and other actors in the organised private sectors to support the state government in its efforts to improve the livelihood of the less privileged in the state.

Makinde said creating an enabling environment for the less privileged people in the society gives them a better future.

The governor represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs. Christiana Abioye, at the handing over ceremony of the renovated boys’ hostel and administrative block facilities of the Oyo State Juvenile Correctional Institution/Child Care Unit, Ijokodo, Ibadan and donations of mattresses, by the Fidelity Bank PLC as part of Corporate Social Responsibility, described the act as philanthropic in nature.

Makinde said giving back to the communities through contributed patronage is a laudable initiative.

“Oyo state government, in its drive to deliver a number of people oriented and social services to the teeming population of the state, has been able to reach out to many individuals, organisations and corporate groups to partner with it in the achievement of these mandates through the running of an open and sincere administration.

“I am glad that the management of this financial institution was able to avail itself of one of such opportunities offered by this administration to discharge its Corporate Social Responsibility in the state and in particular in this very special welfare institution.

“The journey of this occasion started in the early part of this year and today we are all living witnesses to a new dawn in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) in the state and this kind gesture will go a long way in cementing the emerging partnership which promises to be mutually beneficial, ‘’ he said.

Earlier, the Regional Bank Head, South West, Mr Folaranmi Jemirin noted that the initiative was a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to continually partner with the Oyo state government led by Governor Makinde on ideals that better the state of the society.

