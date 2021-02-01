BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has urged leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West to allow peace to reign, saying that is the only way the party can regain its lost grounds in the politics of the country.

Makinde stated this while hosting the leaders of Ondo State PDP, who were at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, to pay him a visit in Ibadan, adding that the party would continue to seek peace in the South-West zone, because the zone was pivotal to the progress and stability of the country.

The governor urged the aggrieved parties in Ekiti and other states of the South West to sheath their swords and give peace a chance, assuring that the situation will soon be resolved.

“My message to the delegation from Ondo State is that we will continue to seek for peace in the South-West chapter of the PDP. And we are doing this because we believe that the South-West is pivotal to Nigeria; to turn things around in this country and we don’t want to miss the opportunity.

“We will continue to appeal to the few of our colleagues that are disgruntled to let peace reign. Quite frankly, it is only God that can put anyone in a position of authority.

“Basically, what we said is that our members should go back to the state and continue to reach out to those who are not happy or who are aggrieved.”

Dwelling on the crisis in the Ekiti State chapter of PDP, Makinde said, “the two warring factions should give peace a chance and I really do not think it is as bad as it is being projected in the media.

Earlier, the Ondo State PDP chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams, maintained that the Ondo State chapter of the party was in Oyo to appreciate Governor Makinde for his support during the last governorship election.