Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has promised to unveil a long-term state development plan that would span between 2021-2040 and a medium-term development plan from 2021-2025 in the second quarter of next year.

The governor while receiving the draft of the Oyo State Development Plan, 2021-2040, from the Central Working Committee and Technical Group, vowed to take documents to geopolitical zones for buy-in, inputs.

According to him, his administration will unveil a long-term state development plan and a medium-term development plan from 2021-2025 in the second quarter of next year.

He said the plan, which would be unveiled through an economic summit, would facilitate economic prosperity for Oyo State and serve as a guide for successive administrations.

The governor added that the plan would equally help enforce commitment to promises made to the people, adding that the plan comprises economic development, human capital and social development, infrastructure development and physical planning, among others.

Makinde also stressed that the development plan would keep the people abreast of the government’s visions in ensuring sustainable development in the state as well as promote participatory governance.

He said, “It was just about six months ago that we inaugurated this 27-member Oyo State Economic Steering Committee with a mandate to create the document that will serve as a roadmap for sustainable development for our dear state.

“Well, I am excited that today, we are receiving the document, the Oyo State Development Plan (Agenda 2040) and the medium-term development plan for 2021-2025.

