BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, called on nation’s leaders to shun partisanship and come together to forge a common front in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The governor, who stated this while hosting the governors of Borno, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and a former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, commended Governor Zulum for his efforts in tackling insurgency and banditry in Borno state.

He also congratulated him for a well-deserved award being conferred on him by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Worldwide.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, welcome again to your own city, Ibadan. We want to congratulate you on the award being given to you by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Worldwide. I think the award is well-deserved and we congratulate you on that.

“I also want to thank you for stopping by. What that demonstrates is that it has nothing to do with party affiliation. Governance is something that is collective and the focus is the same. I have had the opportunity to host here my brother, the Governor of Kwara State and we are also collaborating.

“When he came, we visited IITA together. Some of the programmes that we are collaborating with IITA on, now they want to have them in Kwara.

“Also, we have set up a team to go to Kwara and we want to learn some of the good things they are doing there and collaborate. And we believe this is the only way we can develop our country.

“So, I want to thank you for this visit and also thank you for your concern for us in Oyo State; first with the crisis in Sasa and the recent fire incident at the spare parts market.

Earlier, the Borno State governor, Prof. Zulum, said that the visit was meant to commiserate with the governor over the crisis in Sasa area of Ibadan and the fire incident that engulfed the spare parts market in Ibadan.

He prayed that such incidents would never happen again.

He said: “We decided to pay the governor a visit over the recent unfortunate incidents that happened in Oyo State. The most recent one is the inferno at the spare parts village here in Ibadan. We continue to pray that such incident will never happen again.’’