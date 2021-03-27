BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has said his administration will continue to block all the loopholes used by corrupt officials to siphon money from the government coffers and prevent wastages of the state’s resources.

The governor stated this while speaking at the public presentation of two books authored by the immediate past Chief Medical Director, (CMD), of the University College Hospital, (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Temitope Alonge, titled ’Public Private Partnership in Health’ and Driven by Passion, Enabled by Grace.’

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa lauded Alonge for adopting Public, Private Partnership during his tenure, adding that the same approach which the state called Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) had been the saving grace for infrastructure development in Oyo State.

Speaking at the event held at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan, Governor Makinde said there would no longer be free money anywhere, as, according to him, the administration will ensure that the state’s resources do not end up in the wrong hands.

He said: “Is it all rosy? No. There are people within the system that are used to free money and they are still there. And all they can say to me is that I am messing with their honey pots and have blocked loopholes they are making money from.

“They do threaten me on 2023 ambition, saying I will come back again but I may or may not; that is the news for them. I will ensure that those loopholes remain blocked.”

The governor maintained that the Alternative Projects Funding Approach introduced by his administration remains the best way to hasten infrastructural development.