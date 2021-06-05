Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has assured that his administration will do more to end insecurity in Ibarapaland and other areas of the state.

The governor added that insecurity in Ibarapaland had been the most challenging saying his government had put in place several measures, including the creation of a Base for Operation Burst in the area and deployment of more Amotekun corps, among others.

He said that these measures have yielded positive results in the last few months.

The governor, however, added that with the uncensored feedbacks he heard from the residents of the area, who spoke freely during the Ibarapa Town Hall Meeting, held at the Eruwa Town Hall, Eruwa, as part of activities marking the second anniversary of the government, it will do more to address the security challenges.

The governor also promised to return to Eruwa in two weeks to flag off the construction of Isaba-Ogundoyin Road, adding that he would give immediate directive that the Operation Zero Potholes intervention should be carried out on the Igboora road and the Eruwa-Lanlate-Maya road.

Makinde said in order to tackle the security challenge, the government was about to recruit more Amotekun corps, adding that it would also take a decision on what to do with the uncompleted 60-bed health facility in Igangan, which has become a hideout for criminals.