Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has charged professionals and religious leaders to participate in politics to enhance good governance and promote sanity in the political system.

The governor, who gave the charge while speaking at a thanksgiving service of the Christ Revival Miracle Church, Molete, Ibadan, shepherded by Rev P.F Owa, said only the participation of men and women of faith could make Nigeria a perfect and complete nation.

According to him, the first time he worshipped in the church was September 20, 2018, adding, however, that he was back in the church three weeks before the election and the pastor prayed with him in the auditorium.

Makinde said, “We knelt here and prayed, and God answered the prayers. After I worshipped here, you prayed for me and prophesied that I was going to win the election and I won it to the glory of God.”

He stated that even though he had been unable to return to the church two years after his victory, the man of God had never criticised him for failing to do so.

“Apart from thanksgiving, I want to say one or two things. When the special visitor, Pastor Moji Alawiye, was speaking, she was concerned about those who would build our nation.

“The secret is, you children of God have to participate in politics and governance. Yes, it is something very difficult because the political terrain is polluted.

We don’t want to be yoked with unbelievers but there is no way we can build our nation without dealing with unbelievers. And there is an example of this in the Bible.’’