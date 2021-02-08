BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, has warned against incessant false security alarms manifesting in the form of fake audio and video posts on social media.

The governor’s aide who urged residents of the state should ignore such contents, specifically warned against raising false alarms on the security situation in Ibarapaland and parts of Oke-Ogun, adding that security agencies will readily deal with anyone seeking to cause ethnic tension.

Adisa, in a statement made available to newsmen, said, “The penchant of certain individuals, groups and faceless bodies to take to social media and raise unfounded alarm just to cause panic among the people of Oyo State is becoming a cause for concern.”

He equally appealed to purveyors of such fake information to desist before they plunge the state into crises with unforeseeable consequences, stating that the after-effects of the fake videos, false alarms and fake news would be grave.

Adisa added that some unscrupulous elements seeking to cause a crisis in Oyo State through false social media audio and video releases, as well as sponsored fake news in a section of the media, are behind the plot.

According to him, such persons and groups are intimidated by the level of successes recorded in the one and a half year administration of Governor Makinde and believe that they can only gain attention by causing fear and apprehension among the populace.