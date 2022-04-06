In the last two years, Lagos State has recorded major damages on eight bridges across the state, the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos state, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho revealed.

The persistent destruction on vital public infrastructure has taken a toll on socio-economic activities and slows down productivity, Omotosho tells me. Collaborating his view, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said, “Between last two years and now, we have had eight fire incidents on our bridges. Each time something like this happens, it affects everyone of us and the economy.

“The implication is far reaching and this will not be accepted as a norm. It costs more resources to put the damaged bridges back in shape and the activity takes more time to be completed. We cannot continue to have a few people who are engaging in actions that cause damage to public assets to put everyone at risk.”

The recent fire outbreak at the popular Apongbon market, however forced the state government to act. Recall that the 23rd of March, 2022 was tagged black Wednesday for Lagos traders, who woke up to see their goods under Eko bridge near Apongbon Market in Lagos Island in ashes, due to fire outbreak.

Five market groups used the open space under the bridge at the Oke Arin section of the Eko bridge for commercial activities. They are Aromoleti Esho market, Shoe and Bag market, Irewolede market, ECOWAS market and Asejere market. The inferno allegedly erupted from the area where wine traders occupied.

The special adviser to the governor on Central Business Districts, Mr Gbenga Oyerinde averred that the cause of the fire outbreak has not been fully ascertained, but suggested that it may be due to the storage of explosive and combustive materials in some of the containers stored under the bridge.

To prevent further reoccurrence, Omotosho said the Lagos State government issued a 48-hours’ notice to squatters and illegal occupiers under the bridge to vacate the area.

“Presently, all illegal traders under the damaged bridge and that of other bridges in the state have vacated and we have assigned Environmental Taskforce officers to monitor all the bridges in the state, to ensure that illegal traders don’t come back and start trading under the bridge,” the commissioner said.

Going forward, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that commercial activities would be restricted under the bridge, pointing out that plans were being made to relocate the traders to places where they would safely conduct their businesses.

Aside from slowing down traffic, the governor said activities under the bridge raised security concerns for the traders and commuters.