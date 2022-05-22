For those with a literary mind but are into non literary professions, the zeal to write will always be there while the time to exhibit their talent may be scarce. Unless one takes time off work, it may take a while before writing the desired novel or book that one has planned to do for years.

You can, however hone in on your writing skills and make money along the way by writing poetry, short stories or articles that would fetch an extra income, whilst waiting for that long vacation to write that book.

There are several ways to do this.

The most common way to make money from literary writings is: making submissions to websites or journals. While most don’t have the budget to pay writers, there are a number of literary journals and magazines that are able to pay writers for poetry, short stories, and personal essays. However, it will take time and lots of research to find them.

It is, however, easier to find online journals where story or poetry submission can earn you between $50 and $500 depending on the length and genre of the work. The pay can also depend on the experience of the writer and the quality of writing.

There are so many websites and publications out there that will pay you to write, and the writings can be grouped into fictional or non fictional short stories, poetry, personal stories, articles or blogposts. The beauty of writing for online publications is that the pay mostly comes in the form of foreign currencies and your audience are without borders.

Another way to make money from your literary talent is to enter creative writing contests offering cash prizes. Many writing contests hosted by reputable organisations offer cash prizes. Although you might have to pay an entry fee, winning could reward you tenfold, and it may be easier to win a writing contest than you think!

You can also publish or self-publish a collection and actively market it. When you have a collection of stories or poems to sell, rather than just a single story or poem ready for submission, you can create a product that readers may want to buy.

Unlike previously where publishing has to be only by physical books, you can publish, market and sell your book of collections online, which is way more cheaper than the conventional paper and hard cover publishing.

If you are however, going for the conventional publishing, be sure your production costs don’t eat up your potential profit. And just like every published author, be prepared to market your book and work to boost sales.