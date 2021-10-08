The investment world is full of an overwhelming number of options, including equities, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and more. Commodities may seem like just another one of the bunch, but these products offer a unique way to invest your money in the market.

Commodities exchange is an exchange, or market, where various commodities are traded. Most commodity markets around the world trade in agricultural products and other raw materials, such as; wheat, barley, sugar, maize, cotton, cocoa, coffee, milk products, pork bellies, oil, and metals. Trading includes various types of derivative contracts based on these commodities, such as forwards, futures and options, as well as spot trades for immediate delivery.

Advantages Of Commodities Market Investment

Speaking on how to invest in commodities, the CEO of Greenville Capital Limited, Mr Azeez Bello said: “The Nigerian capital market, as a key part of the Nigerian financial market can facilitate the rapid development of an optimised agricultural and solid minerals sector, through a vibrant and thriving formal commodity trading ecosystem in a bid to deliver food security, foster financial inclusion and economic growth and improved productivity. It also promotes import substitution and forex generation, facilitate employment creation and improved livelihood for Nigerians. At this nascent stage of the commodities market, more emphasis is being placed on the trading of agricultural produce.”

He noted that the formal commodity market is a fully integrated ecosystem for commodity exchanges, which provides an organised trading platform for commodities market information system for data dissemination, efficient clearing and settlement system, warehousing facility with electronic warehouse receipt and collateral management system, grading and standardisation system for commodities, network of farmers cooperatives ,commodity brokers, dealers, merchants, aggregators and large agro-processing companies, logistics network, banks and financial institutions and a legal and regulatory framework that guides transactions on the exchange.

According to Bello, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the apex capital market regulatory agency, is responsible for the regulation and supervision of commodity exchanges by ensuring a fair and orderly market and protecting investors.

“Presently, there are four commodities exchanges in Nigeria, namely: Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), AFEX Commodities Exchange Ltd (AFEX), Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) and Gezawa Commodities Market and Exchange (GCME)

“The parties which closely interact within the commodity exchange ecosystem include farmers, brokers and dealers, processors and investors with each playing their separate roles in the development of the market whether as traders, speculators or arbitrageurs with short term horizon with focus on the market or as long-term market participants which may be hedgers, processors, investment companies and asset managers willing to hold on to positions for extended periods.

“Investors are advised to consult their investment professionals for proper guidance on the methods of investing in these novel markets,” he pointed out.