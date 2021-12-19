The 9th House of Representatives may soon be bestowed with an award of the most baby-friendly House by the World Health Organisation and UNICEF, while the member representing Esan Federal Constituency, Hon Sergius Ogun may bag the award of ‘baby-friendly, legislator of the decade.

Baby-Friendly” is the official description of an initiative created by WHO and UNICEF to encourage and promote exclusive breastfeeding and healthy choices for infants all over the world.

The WHO recommendation provides that Infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life to achieve optimal growth, development and health Thereafter, to meet their evolving nutritional requirements, infants should receive nutritionally adequate and safe complementary foods, while continuing to breastfeed for up to two years or beyond. Nursing mothers who realise the benefits of the WHO recommendation are, however, not having it easy to observe due to the unfriendly labour environment to support the cause.

The estimate of women in the labour force and employment are generally lower than those of men and are not comparable internationally, reflecting that demographic, social, legal, and cultural trends and norms determine whether women’s activities are regarded as economic, just as the unfriendly environment may force women to Hon in-and-out of jobs, making childbearing a tough decision for many.

In many low-income countries, women often work on farms or in other family enterprises without pay, and others work in or near their homes, mixing work and family activities during the day. But in many high-income economies, women have been increasingly acquiring higher education that has led to better-compensated, longer-term careers rather than lower-skilled, shorter-term jobs.

However, access to good-paying occupations for women remains unequal in many occupations and countries around the world. Labour force statistics by gender is important to monitor gender disparities in employment and unemployment patterns.

This reality is, however, fast-changing even in Nigeria, the country’s labour force female participation index increased from 47.14 per cent in 1990 to 50.62 per cent in 2019. Despite this, the discrimination gap can still be bridged by encouraging nursing mothers to combine their motherly role to infant children with their daily schedules.

The minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, at the 2018 International Labour Congress, ILC, in Geneva, Switzerland, promised the world that employers of labour in Nigeria are, by regulation, requested to provide workplace creches for nursing mothers for ease at the workplace.

He also declared at the ILO that the government increased the period for maternity leave from 12 to 16 weeks majorly to allow enough recuperation for both baby and mother, especially in the area of breastfeeding.

About 30 months after the Congress, the minister’s promise to remain laudable on paper as very few employers and public facilities, if any, have a crèche to infant care.

But last week, the House of Representatives passed for second reading a bill to make it mandatory for private and public organisations to provide creches at workplaces. The bill, sponsored by Sergius Ogun seeks to amend the Labour Act and was debated on Thursday at the plenary.

Clause two of the bill is proposing that “It shall be the duty of every employer to provide a crèche facility within the precincts of the workplace, where employees who are breast-feeding and/or nursing mothers can keep their sucking children within work hours under the watch of a nanny employed by the employer at a reasonable fee.”

Ogun, in the lead debate, said “availability of crèches in workplaces will allow nursing mothers to resume work and still be able to breastfeed their babies as recommended by the WHO and UNICEF.”

He noted that only nine per cent of organisations in Nigeria have a workplace breastfeeding policy, hence, “71 per cent of infants in Nigeria do not enjoy the full benefits of breast milk in their formative years.”

It is quite interesting that the welfare of nursing mothers and their babies receive adequate attention from Nigerian leaders Ogun should be commended for this.

The entire House should also receive some accolades for not viewing the bill through a political lens. Commendable bills sponsored by Ogun have suffered inadequate support from lawmakers, possibly due to lack of proper consultation or for other political reasons.

A good example is the seeking to regulate sponsorship of children of public servants in foreign schools and another bill to bar the president, governors and other public office holders from travelling abroad for treatment without court approval, the two bills were killed by the House.