According to findings, electronics business in Nigeria is a booming and profitable venture because nearly every home uses electronics, and upgraded electronics are constantly manufactured for sale.

Starting a consumer electronic business requires knowing the specifics of electronics you want to sell. And selling standard electronics to customers will make your business successful.

There are several types of electronics ranging from Personal Computers, TV sets, Audio devices, fridges, cookers, washing machines, just to mention a few. They all come in different brands. You may need to select an area of interest in your choice of an electronic business.

Before venturing into an electronics business, it is important to understudy a successful electronics dealer; that way, you will avoid all forms of trial and error scenarios.

Initial Capital

An electronic/appliance retailer business is capital intensive. This is not a business you can start with N20, 000 or N50, 000, or even N100, 000 except you want to start small. Your size of capital determines the kind of profits you want from the business. The people who make much money invest much as well in the business.

Location

A visible and accessible business environment helps spread the word about your electronics store. Places that have high human and high vehicular traffic are ideal places to site an electronics store.

Sourcing For Goods

There are many ways in which you can source for goods. You may need to explore the Alaba International market, at Ojo, Lagos State which is the home to electronic appliances in Nigeria.

Other areas are through franchise where the owners of a brand sell the rights to their business name and logo to you. You can also get products by approaching an electronics manufacturing company to produce electrical appliances on your behalf. Rather than putting their brand name on the finished product, they put your brand name instead.

Constant Power Supply

During the purchase of new electrical appliances, these appliances must always be put to test to convince the would-be buyers of their functionality. You would want to avoid a situation whereby a customer walks into your store and is interested in purchasing a TV Set but can’t check the functionality because of lack of power supply. Therefore, you must have an alternative source of power supply in your store e.g. generator, inverter or solar source of power supply.

Insurance

You cannot start a business that is capital intensive without having insurance. Having working insurance in place will save your business in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Advice

Electronic appliances are fragile, hence one needs to be careful when handling them. Also, water and electronics usually do not go hand in hand, so avoid situations where an accident can occur.