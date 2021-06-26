The Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVS) are the first place for most Nigerians seeking treatment for mild illnesses like; headache, cough, catarrh and malaria.

Unlike a pharmacy that must be owned and managed by a pharmacist, Pharmacist Godfrey Ossai says anybody can own a patent medicine store or shop and one does not need to have a degree in pharmacy to do so.

Criteria

While patent drug stores may not be managed by a pharmacist, the owner must be trained by a pharmacist so as to be equipped with sound knowledge about drugs and be given a certificate that he can use to operate the chemist shop, says Ossai.

He notes that the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), through the National Association of Proprietary and Patent Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED), train an interested individual and give him a certificate to operate.

After obtaining the certificate and meeting all requirements, Ossai informs that the individual will be given a license by PCN to operate, adding that the next thing to do is look for a shop in a convenient street, within the community and register the name of the chemist with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“Since patent shops are usually not big, you can get a place as low as N70,000 and with N300,000, you can stock your shop with drugs. The patent owner is the one that manages the place. If the place is busy, he can employ more hands.

“However, you cannot sell all drugs. You are only allowed to sell drugs like multi vitamins, anti-malaria drugs, paracetamol, blood tonic, and so on, but you can’t sell prescription drugs, because you don’t have the knowledge to prescribe those drugs to patients,” he added.

Profitability

Ossai notes that since the chemist or patent shop is the first place most Nigerians living in the rural areas go to access healthcare services, that makes it very profitable for the owners.

Advice To Starters

Owning a patent medicine store is a good business, but anyone in it solely for profit might lose the goal, Ossai said stating that the medicine shop should be all about care.

“However, if you do the right thing, you will enjoy your business and the people in the community will appreciate you because you will save more lives and also make lots of money.

“Always refer patients with chronic illnesses to a pharmacy or hospital. Don’t prescribe drugs that you are not allowed to sell; don’t try to treat patients that are critically ill, because you are not trained to do that. Sell the drugs that is permitted by law for you to sell,” he says, adding that if the right thing is done one will be successful.