Restaurant business is widely regarded among the most lucrative businesses in Nigeria, as the business, when planned and well executed, rarely experiences poor sales. This is largely because there is limitless target market for the business.

Initial And Startup Capital

From investigations, it was garnered that one can start this business with an initial capital of one million Naira. But if you are planning a large scale restaurant, such person will need about N5 million as startup capital.

Starting A Restaurant

To start a restaurant, there are certain steps one must take.

Business Plan

This is critical to your business because the plan is expected to give directions on the type of restaurant you want to operate; big, medium or small sized restaurant. The decision you make determines the level of the capital you will need.

Location

This is arguably the most important part of setting up a restaurant business in Nigeria. Get a location close to your target market to make sales more realistic. It is difficult to estimate how much exactly you need to get a place. It depends on how large the place is and the location. Stores, houses and halls are more expensive in certain parts of the country.

Recruitment

The number of workers you need depend on your plan for the restaurant and how big it is. However, a minimum of 5 workers are needed initially, to include at least one chef.

Equipment

Get all the kitchen appliances and equipment you need to start the business. There are different types of appliances and the type you use depends on the type of restaurant you are running and your menu. Set your menu according to the type of restaurant you are starting and get necessary equipment. Based on investigation, the minimum amount to plan for restaurant equipment is N300, 000.

Profitability

Speaking of its 25th anniversary two years ago, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sweet Sensation, Lady Kehinde Kamson said, though her company is now standing tall, it wasn’t an all smooth journey. She said that the setting up of her restaurant was to take advantage of opportunities she saw in the food industry space and the company has grown from strength to strength.

Kamson disclosed that investing in a restaurant is a lucrative and profitable business, but cautioned that it’s not all a smooth journey.

However, my findings revealed that restaurants flourished more in urban centres such as Lagos, Abuja,Port Harcourt, Abia and so on, as people hardly have time to cook. To this end, they rely on restaurants and fast food joints to feed themselves. To this end, investigation shows that an owner of a restaurant can make as much as N250,000 profit daily if it has huge patronage.