A security company is an organisation set up to protect lives and properties. It is a business corporation that provides armed and unarmed security services to private and public clients in the country.

In a chat at the weekend with the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Strict Guard Security company, Mr Borne Efozien, he discloses that he has been in the security business for many years now and sees the business as a passion.

Steps To Starting

Certain steps and conditions, he says must be met before one can set up a security company.

One of such steps include: a business plan, even as such outfit must be certified. He says staff of such outfit must acquire training, while the location of a security firm must be strategically located and accessible to clients.

One must also get the necessary tools like: belts, guns , digital display systems, vehicle tracking, CCTV surveillance, guard dogs, baton, pepper spray, hand gloves, tear gas, among others.

He noted that getting a comprehensive insurance for himself and his staff was vital as the work of protecting people, involves risks.

Importance Of A Security Outfit

Efozien also stated that despite Nigeria being a major player in global affairs and a leading nation in Africa, it has had its fair share of insecurity emanating or arising from diverse sources such as; insurgency, recurring violent religious crises, ethnic and poverty-induced militancy as well as crisis occasioned by clamour for self-determination.

“It is therefore evident from the history of Nigeria in the last 55 years that the issue of security remains in the front burner of national discourse. Developments around the world and specifically in Nigeria in the last five years have raised the stakes.”

He mentioned incidents of domestic violence arising from chieftaincy conflicts, growing cases of sophisticated armed robberies, economic-induced kidnappings, incessant oil bunkering, sea piracy, rival cult groups’ killings and ritual-related murders/killings were the major challenges facing the Security business in Nigeria.

And security business is necessary to tackle the reality that thefts and other crimes can occur on business premises.

Some businesses such as convenience stores, banks and retail stores, may be more of a target for criminals and petty thieves than other types. However, a wide variety of businesses choose to hire security guards which they can be used to prevent crime, maintain security and assist customers and employees.

“Business owners should assess the benefits of hiring a security guard before making the decision to bring one on board,” he pointed out.

Profitability

Sales estimates project a revenue of N45 million in the first year while operators say annual revenue could rise to N90 million in the second and third year of operations.