Although going into the stationery business may be tough, it’s quite lucrative to set up in a school environment.

Educational books have recorded the highest sales in-country, while books in other categories are struggling to get patronage. To this end, most booksellers and bookshops have included stationeries into the business, to balance the profit margin.

Hence, most bookshops are now trading in printing materials and computer accessories, mathematics set, mark-board, marker, stapler, among others.

Initial Capital

In a chat with a bookshop owner, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, he said he had to diversify his shop, Iyke Davies Bookshop at CMS, Lagos Island in Lagos State, to seek other means of making profit because of the prevalent poor reading culture.

“I have been in this business for 15 years . I started with a meagre N10,000. Then, I was selling primary and secondary textbooks and overtime, I started selling computer accessories like printer inks, A4 Papers and office equipment. However, with the current economic situation in the country, opening a standard business like this could cost N5 million.”

Office Location

He states that the business requires suitable location in a crowded area, closer to bus stops or school premises, making it conspicuous for passers-by to notice. Advertising the business with a signage too is essential, he advised.

Challenges

Eze notes that the major challenge he faces in his business is late payment for the supply of books, textbooks and office equipment from schools and companies.

“One issue I always have when I make supplies of books and utensils to schools or office equipment to companies, is that we don’t get our money when due.

“This affects the business considering the fact that this same money has to be reinvested back into the book business and most times, I have to go exact pressure before I get paid,” he said.

Profitability

The owner of Books Verified on Marina Street, Lagos Island, Lagos Mr Stephen Ifeanyi, who sells novels, inspirational books, business books, biography books, teen fictions and medical books, says specialising in the sales of different kinds of books has helped him raise his profits and even with the fact that people don’t read as much as before, he still makes sales because people will always have an interest in different books and authors.

He added that, “this has educated me a lot over the years because I have had to interact with people and understand their affection and priorities for different books and authors”

From my investigations, I found that at peak periods, especially, during exams, a stationery shop owner can make as much as N350,000 monthly profit depending on the location and patronage.