While there are many hobbies that can be turned into home businesses, here are five common hobbies that you can easily start to make money from.

Photography

Is your camera strapped to you at all times? Are your friends and family always asking you to take pictures? Photography is not only a viable home business ideas but also there are many different forms it can take. Do you prefer to take landscape photos? Then you can sell your photography to online photo resources. Do you like to take portraits? Consider having a studio in your home. You can even specialize in children or pets. Or maybe you like to get out, in which case you can be a wedding or event photographer.

Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you an avid reader? If so, imagine turning your love of books into income? There are several ways you can make money from books. The ideas that specifically target reading include becoming a freelance book reviewer or starting a book blog, in which cases, not only can you get paid, but often you’ll get free books as well. Another option is to start an editing service, where you can read and fix errors and help writers improve their work. Maybe instead of reading, you enjoy writing as well. If you have a story or information inside you waiting to be told, you can write a book and either work with a traditional publisher or self-publish.

Gardening

Do you have a green thumb? Many people want to have nice yards with green grass, colorful flowers, and even home-grown vegetables for their dinner table. But not everyone has the time or talent to create a beautiful garden. Turning your enjoyment of gardening into a home business can be a fast and easy way to make a living, especially if you already have the tools and nice yard. You can focus on specific types of gardening, such as lawn and yard care, or you can help people design and develop a vegetable garden. Or you can start a landscaping business. Another option is to start an indoor plant care business.

Art/Creative

ADVERTISEMENT

If your hobby involves artistic endeavors, there are many ways you can turn your creativity into income. You can sell your finished products online through resources such as Etsy, or consign them to local shops. Instead of selling your completed works, you can get paid to teach others how to enjoy the hobby.

Pets/Animals

The pet industry is $60 million a year strong. People love their pets, and if you do too, there could be a home business in it. There are a variety of ways to indulge in your love of animals and get paid, including pet sitting services, grooming and boarding, creating and/or selling pet accessories or food, pet photography, and more. In most cases, a love of animals is all you need to get started. However, other ideas, such as groomer and boarder may require additional licenses or permits, and possibly training or certification.

BY Randy Duermyer

ADVERTISEMENT

Culled From: https://www.thebalancesmb.com/hobbies-into-a-home-business-1794751