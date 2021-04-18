BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

The director general of National Pension Commission(PenCom), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, states that the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS), also known as the new pension scheme, covers all employees in the public service of the federation, public service of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), states and local governments, the private sector and the self-employed persons (informal sector).

As a follow-up to yesterday’s write-up, under CPS, there are certain documentation your PFA will ask you to submit to access your pension savings at retirement as required by the pension industry regulator-PenCom as well as the Pension Reforms Act(PRA) 2014.

Documents Required

Your PFA will ask you to submit: Official notice of retirement from employer;Pay-slip for the month before retirement or Evidence of Annual remuneration; Letter from former employer confirming status of outstanding remittance (Accrued Pension Right/Bond certificate); Copy of the Retirement Benefit Registration Slip; Age Declaration/Birth Certificate; Proof of enrolment with your PFA; One passport photograph; Bank Account Details and Appointment letter. Other documents needed are: Witness Means of Identity; Official ID Card with a copy of staff ID Card; Benefit Consent Form and Programmed Withdrawal or Annuity Policy.

Thereafter, all applications with complete documentation are processed and sent to PenCom for approval before payments are made. Benefit payment process is usually completed within 10 working days from the date complete documentation is presented by a retiree.

Reasons For Delay In Payment Of Pension Entitlement

ADVERTISEMENT

In a chat with me yesterday, pension expert, Mr. Chuks Udo Okonta, says incomplete or faulty documentation can lead to delay in payment of pension entitlement. Okonta, who is also a publisher of an online Pension blog-Inspenonline- says, pension delay is a major challenge facing ex-federal workers, as their PFAs will not pay them until federal government pays their accrued pension rights. The accrued pension rights, he says, is the pension contribution of workers who have been in civil service prior to the commencement of the new pension scheme in 2004. He urges federal government to expedite action and release payment of the accrued rights to their retirees who are yet to receive their pension.

Buttressing this development, PenCom DG, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, last week at the Senate reported there were a large number of federal government employees who retired from March 2020 to March 2021 under the CPS that were yet to receive their pensions due to non-payment of their Accrued Pension Rights.

“This challenge, which started in 2014, was essentially triggered by the appropriation of insufficient amounts for payment of Accrued Pension Rights of FGN retirees and further aggravated by late or non-release of full appropriated amounts.”

Appealing to the Senate to intervene on this development, she added that, “Pension liability is a moving target that increases on monthly basis as FGN employees retire. Thus, like the proverbial Oliver Twist, we would once again, solicit the continued support of this distinguished Senate Committee to assist the Commission in surmounting this challenge of outstanding pension liabilities of the federal government to its workers and retirees.”