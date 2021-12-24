For investors to invest in the stock market, they will need a stockbroker. A broker, in any situation, is a middleman, helping parties get transactions executed.

Interestingly, the buying and selling shareholders do not need to meet or know each other.

Stockbrokers see to the execution of transactions. Stockbrokers in Nigeria are licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which also regulates their operation. They are expected to operate within the ambit of the market procedures and rules, provided in the relevant laws and regulations.

In this context, infringement of rules of the market, including abuses of customers’ accounts or transactions, are often appropriately sanctioned.

Role Of A Stockbroker

According to a stockbroker in Calxt Securities Limited, Mr Tunde Oyediran, one needs to explore legitimate means to stay afloat and one way of passively generating income is by investing in shares or the stock market.

“Stock is the capital raised by a company through the sales of shares. It could also mean the total shares held by an individual shareholder. A share on the other hand is a financial instrument that shows that a person owns a part of a limited liability company.

“The financial market is one that needs to be handled with utmost care; it is advisable that a shareholder does so with the aid of a stockbroker. A stockbroker is a professional whose responsibility or job is to buy and sell stocks, shares, and other securities in companies for people.

He is a regulated professional who buys shares, stocks, and other securities in the stock exchange market on behalf of clients, companies, and organisations.”

He says “a stockbroker can also provide financial advice to buyers and sellers and guide them to make profitable investments in the capital market.

“He must be knowledgeable about the complexities and peculiarities of financial investment, banking and finance, economics, insurance, and general accounting. A stockbroker also acts as a dealer in security.”

How To Become A Stockbroker

Oyediran says “the basic and minimum requirement for a would-be stockbroker in Nigeria is a first degree, a Higher National Diploma (HND), or the equivalent from an approved tertiary institution within or outside Nigeria.

“Apply for membership and obtain a license with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Nigeria; register for the CIS professional course: This programme is designed to educate potential stockbrokers on capital investment and securities.

“An applicant has to fulfill certain requirements to commence operations as a Dealing Member. If the application is approved, he or his firm will be awarded a Dealing Membership License.”

He adds that “a dealing member requires the services of an Authorised Dealing Clerk to gain access to the trading terminals of the Nigerian Exchange. These clerks act in lieu of Dealing Members to gain access to the stock market and help investors in buying and selling shares or dealing in securities.