According to Ayoade Apelegank of Matog Consulting, “One of the most lucrative businesses that can be ventured into is fish farming business. Fish farming can also be referred to as aquaculture.”

Benefits Of Fish Farming

On the benefits and attractions of fish farming, Apelegank says huge market demand is a critical factor. Fish, he notes, is one of the main sources of protein as it is widely consumed. “Thus, the demand for fish is stable all year round. Fishes are known to grow rapidly. So, investing in a fish farming business will result in huge patronage and source of cash flow,” he stressed.

Similarly, he notes it requires low cost to start saying it is easy and can be set up in residential areas as well as on a large scale. “Fish farming can be easily practised alongside any type of farming,” he added.

Types Of Fish To Consider For Farming Business

Tilapia

The tilapia fish is an inexpensive, mild-flavoured fish as it grows rapidly at warm temperatures, good tolerance to poor water quality, eats a wide range of natural food organisms, while it grows quickly and consumes a cheap vegetarian diet.

Catfish

Catfish is the most common type of fish reared when it comes to fish farming business. This is because the catfish market is a large one as there is always a demand for it year round. When it comes to feeding, it is important to feed your catfish with good quality feed to ensure fast growth and optimal size.

Harvesting

Harvesting of fishes depend on the fish species. Harvesting is done when a sizeable number of fish reach the marketing age. Harvesting of fish is done by the aid of nets or by draining water from the pond. Harvesting should be done in the morning or late afternoon when the temperature is low.

Profitability

According to a Port Harcourt fish farmer, Chibuike Emmanuel, the higher the quantity of catfish stocked, the better the profit expected. “However, I would like to suggest that new Nigerian catfish farmers should start with a maximum of 1,000 pieces of catfish and later increase the scale. This will enable them to learn the rudiments of catfish farming, while gradually working towards scalable profitability,” he pointed out.

Another fish farmer, Eunice Akponimisingha, a housewife who is also into fish farming, says she earns more than N200,000 every month from catfish farming, while operating the fish business from home. She stressed that catfish farming was a profitable agribusiness, saying, she earned more income than most civil servants in the country. She also notes the profit could rise as high as N1 million or more depending on the size of the farm.

