BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

Following the rising spate of insecurity in the country, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola advocated for the setting up of private security firms to tackle the menace. The minister stressed that with the present situation in the country, ‘there is no doubt that Nigeria needs private security firms.’

This he said was necessary because Nigeria has a ratio of 187 policemen to 1000 persons according to the United Nations (UN) figures.

This, invariably shows that presently there’s enormous opportunities for investors in the security market.

Private Security Firm

A private security company is an organisation set up to protect lives and properties. It is a business corporation that provides armed and unarmed security services to private and public clients.

Basically, they offer advanced security services such as prevention of unauthorized/illegal activity or entry, access control, fire and theft prevention, and other kinds of services as demanded by clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aregbesola said the private outfits should provide security for their clients at the lower level, prepare their personnel to assist security agencies with gathering and transmission of critical information, as well as standardised training and remuneration, as government would like to partner with them in establishing training and certification institutes for all categories of private security concerns.

Recruitment Process

A security outfit cannot be singlehandedly operated. You need to hire and train individuals who are fit in body, soul, and mind. These personnel in private security companies are called Security Guards. Due to the sensitivity of the business, they must not have any criminal background and must be of age in case they need to carry firearms.

To hire, employ the services of a Human Resource company or conduct it yourself.

Paramount Ruler of Calabar South, Muri Munene, Prof. Itam Hogan, said the security agencies should seek recommendations of the traditional rulers before they recruit, because the traditional rulers know the people and would only recommend those they can vouch for.

Profitability

On average,according to market observers, minimum annual profit ranges between N10 million and N20 million. Though, monthly income accrued to a owner of a security outfit differs, depending on the brand exposure, the sector such security outfit is operating within and the businesses such firm is able to attract, majorly, annually.

According to findings, its somehow difficult to decide monthly profits, since the job is usually annual contract.

Risks Involved

However, experts said, it’s a lucrative business that an investor can venture into, although, necessary training is needed to know the nitty-gritty of the business or employ the right person to manage such security outfit, stating that, if care is not taken, an investor may run the risk of a failed business.

RELATED: