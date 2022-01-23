The world is a global village and cultures in several countries have crossed borders to become socially acceptable in other climes. One of such is the use of scented candles. While it did not originate from Nigeria, its acceptance is fast growing particularly among the upper and middle class group of the country.

Scented candles are made with fragrant oils mixed with wax and gives off a pleasant aroma when burning. It usually is a nice touch in the bathroom for a spa like atmosphere, especially when guests are over. Or in a bedroom, or any room of the house while also creating an ambiance of healthfulness and well-being.

A cursory look at the various online markets show that the price of scented or aromatherapy candles can vary from between N2,000 to as much as N40,000 depending on the maker, the quality of wax and the strength of the aroma.

With the global scented candles market expected to grow by $1.81 billion between 2020 and 2024, Nigerian entrepreneurs or anyone who has a spare time and is interested in candlemaking can be part of this growth.

In starting a scented candle business, knowledge of what you are getting into is very important as it is a huge determinant between your cost of production and your profits. The first place to start your research is on the internet because there are many candle making forums where seasoned candle makers are willing to assist you.

All you have to do is to gather as much information as you can, but ensure that the information gathered is aligned with your aims and objectives.

There are different kinds of scented candles, based on the oil used and the kind of wax used. There is the basic fragrance oil, and the oils used for healing and therapy: essential oils and natural oils.

For wax, there is the soy wax which is basically vegan as well as animal wax such as bees wax.

If your aim and objective is to make soy candles and tarts, do not explore paraffin alternatives.

Experiment with different candle making techniques and perfect the technique you think works best. You will be able to earn more if you master your craft. Practice makes perfect.

Candle making is a messy craft and your space must be easy to clean and handle, so you will need to clear a space in your home, whether in your garage or even your own craft room, where you will produce your candles.