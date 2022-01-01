A franchise is a permission given to a person or firm to sell a company’s goods or services in a specific location for a given period.

To receive a franchise, you must pay money to a reputable company to use its name, brand, and trademark to operate a business.

A franchise allows you to own a company that is already profitable and popular with certain conditions.

Franchise Opportunities

Though, there are local and international franchises for different businesses, the most popular international franchises in Nigeria is the hotel, food and restaurant industry franchises.

Local franchises exist in many business sectors like petroleum, transport, logistics, education, movies, hospitals, and restaurants.

The franchise market in Nigeria is said to bring annual revenue of 100 billion dollars. That translates to about N40 trillion annually. That is far and above the 2022 national budget of N17trillion. The foreign franchises are mainly of United States, South African, and European origins as demands for international brands continue to grow.

Starting a Franchise Business

To start a franchise, find out the advantages and disadvantages of investing in a Franchise

The benefits of getting a Franchise include starting a business using a brand that is known all over the country and has a record of accomplishment.

You have the support of the Franchisor, who will provide you with business advice, training, and advertising to make sure you succeed.

While disadvantages include the substantial cost of getting a franchise, other fees, hiring staff, high cost of leasing a shop and buying equipment, inventory, obtaining business licenses, and insurance.

Secondly, you need to choose a franchise that suits your competence and objectives.

Any of the top international franchise opportunities in Nigeria could be right for you. But, think about your ability and pick a franchise where your strengths are more than your weaknesses.

Moreover, choose a business platform to incorporate between an LLC or Sole Proprietorship.

If you start your Franchise using a limited liability company(LLC), you will have legal, tax, and business advantages. For instance, you are separate from your business, and that separation protects your assets.

Similarly, you need to research franchise opportunities and market conditions. Study your local environment to discover what businesses will thrive in that locality.

Initial Capital

Initial Capital for this business runs millions of naira ranging from N50 million to 500 million depending on the Franchisor you choose. If you have collateral and meet other conditions set by the banks you want to solicit loans from, you could get a loan.

Franchise Costing

If you invest in any top international franchise in Nigeria, be ready to pay for it. For instance, a fast-food franchise is lucrative, but the barrier to entry is the high franchise fee you must pay. They runs into millions of naira depending on the brand you choose.

The figures are astonishing for the average entrepreneur.